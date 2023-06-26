 Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane : The Tribune India

Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane

MC Commissioner says permission subject to adherence of rules

Pillars installed on the either side of a public road at Park Lane in Model Town area. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 25

Residents of Model Town, a posh area of the city, is currently grappling with a contentious issue as an iron gate is being installed on a public road at Park Lane locality. Residents residing nearby it, have raised concerns over potential violations and disruptions caused by the unauthoriesd gate.

Against hc order

This action stands in clear violation of the rules set by the High Court. Iron pillars have already been erected on the government property, which is totally illegal. — Tejasvi Minhas, complainant

They also held a protest at the site today, where the gate was being installed, demanding its immediate removal. Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the gate revolves around several key points, highlighting a breach of regulations and potential traffic issues.

According to Tejasvi Minhas, a resident, who had filed a complaint in this regard at the Division Number 6 police station, the gate’s installation directly violates the MC bylaws. “This action stands in clear violation of the rules set by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Moreover, the iron pillars supporting the gate have already been erected on the government property, which is totally illegal”, he added.

He informed that the installation process commenced recently, with a contractor embedding the iron pillars in concrete on Friday. “Upon inquiry, the contractor revealed that the gate is being installed allegedly by a hotelier, residing in the same locality. Earlier too, a similar gate was erected near Geeta Mandir in 2020, allegedly by the same person.

Shockingly despite being the gate on a public road, it remained permanently closed for several months, prompting me to lodge a complaint with the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar (MCJ) on July 6, 2021”, he added.

He said that although the MCJ took remedial action and eventually reopened the gate, it continues to be illegally closed from 8 pm to 9am daily without the presence of a security guard. “This action contravenes regulations set by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Punjab Government, and MCJ”, Minhas lamented.

Sukhjit Singh, another resident, emphasized that such illegal gates cause significant problems for the commuters, particularly impacting traffic flow in the area. “In adherence to the MC bylaws, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) must obtain proper permission before installing any gate, including a thorough police verification process. Regulations enforced by the Punjab and Haryana High Court explicitly stipulate that legally installed gates can only be closed between 11 pm and 5 am, with a security guard present at all times to address emergencies” he added.

MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish said the gate was being installed with the MC’s permission and as per rules, including appointing a permanent guard. He said he would visit the site, and if residents are facing problems, and rules are not being followed, the permission would be cancelled.

