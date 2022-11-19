Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 18

Unable to get any solution and having no hopes from the Municipal Corporation, residents of various colonies near the STP at Pholariwal have now decided to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the issue. They have also announced indefinite agitation outside the STP until a permanent solution to the problem is found.

The residents today held a dharna and gathered outside the STP. Roads were blocked and the protesters were seen holding placards which read, “MCJ garbage go back go back”, “Jalandhar Heights ki hariyali dump se na kharaab kro,” etc.

Waste being removed from the plant. Photo: Malkiat Singh

The protesters gathered at 9 in the morning outside the STP and started raising slogans against the authorities. They rued they were living in a miserable condition because of piles of garbage. “We will continue the agitation until a proper solution is found,” said one of the protesters.

Gurjeet Singh Walia, president, Garden Enclave Society said they did not allow any waste today to be thrown in the STP. “Three tippers arrived today to take out the waste from the STP after we started the protest. Can you believe how much of waste is inside it?” Walia said.

He added that since there was no option left even after meeting the Jalandhar DC, they were now planning to approach the NGT.

Another resident said things had come to such a pass that they had to leave their work and hold the agitation to wake the authorities up from their slumber. “We have offices and other works. But we have been forced to leave everything and protest. We have been running from pillar to post to seek answers,” he added. “We are living amid foul smell, filth and disease-ridden environment. Is this what a resident of Smart City deserves?” he asked.