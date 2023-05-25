Jalandhar: Road safety awareness event held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A programme regarding road safety and child and women safety was organised at Innocent Hearts School, Loharan. It event was initiated by Sanjh Kendra under Jalandhar Commissionerate. The members of Sanjh Kendra Inspector Gurdip Lal (in-charge district Sanjh Kendra commissionrate Jalandhar), activist Surinder Saini, Incharge Central and North Saanjh Kendra Inspector Sanjeev Kumar and Punjab Police Mahila Mitra Head Constable Madhu were present. They made the students aware of the different laws for children’s and women’s help. Helpline numbers were given to the students for emergency help. Students were made aware of the POCSO act, victim relief services, legal provisions of IPC, sexual harassment of women in the workplace, domestic violence, rights of women and children, and the child protection from Sexual Offenses Act, 2012.

Meritorious students honoured

MGN Public School Kapurthala organised a get-together ceremony for meritorious students of classes X and XII on the school premises. The ceremony started with a welcome speech by the head girl and head boy of the school Sehajdeep Kaur and Amitabh Verma, respectively. As many as 49 students of Class XII and 28 students of Class X were honoured with mementos and certificates by the trust. The proud parents who witnessed the ceremony were overjoyed to see their wards being felicitated on this occasion. Chairman of MGN Major Charanjit Singh Rai, manager Ravinder Singh Mehta and principal Parwinder Kaur Walia congratulated students on their success.

nobel students win medals in Karate

The students of The Nobel School won medals, including four gold, three silver and 11 bronze in the Cobra Karate Centre Championship recently held at HMV College. The event was organised by Ranjeev Kumar Nagpal (Cobra Karate Centre). As many as 600 students from 40 schools and academies participated in the championship. The winners will participate in the Milo International Karate Championship in Malaysia in June. Chairman of the school Prof CL Kochhar expressed delight and congratulated the winners. Principal Sangeet Kumar congratulated the winners and coach Jatinder Kumar on this achievement.