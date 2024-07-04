Jalandhar: School opens after summer break

Jalandhar: State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, re-opened after summer break. The children walked into the campus for the journey towards cheerful learning with shiny and pleasant faces meeting their friends and exciting discussions added fuel to their energies for the sparkling start. To extend a formal welcome, a special assembly was conducted by the teachers. Inspiring welcome song, news and thought of the day were the key features of this commencement.

Class XII achievers honoured

CT Institute of Higher Studies (CTIHS) felicitated its students who scored well in the PSEB XII examinations. Jasleen Kaur had achieved an impressive 92.4 per cent, while Kanu and Jaskaran Singh had secured 89 per cent. Dr Seema Arora, Principal of CTIHS, expressed her pride and joy in the students’ achievements, stating, “We are incredibly proud of Jasleen, Kanu, and Jaskaran for their outstanding performance in the PSEB XII examinations. Their hard work, dedication, and perseverance have truly paid off.” Students, in turn, have expressed their gratitude to the teachers and mentors who supported them throughout their academic journey.

GNDU declares result

The student-teachers of Innocent Hearts College of Education achieved brilliant grades in the GNDU B.Ed. (Sem-I) Dec 2023 Examination result, which has been recently declared by the Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Manmeet Kaur achieved first position in the college with 8.10 CGPA, Harmanjot Kaur and Sapna Arora bagged second position with 8.00 CGPA, Kandla Kashyap, Neha, Simarjit Kaur attained third position with 7.90 CGPA and Komal Verma achieved fourth position in the college with 7.80 CGPA. Principal Dr Arjinder Singh said this is for the first time that the BEd result has been declared under credit based grading system scheme.

Paramjot shines in PPMET exam

Paramjot Kaur of CJS Public School has proved her mettle by achieving miraculous result in PPMET 2024 for admission in BSc Nursing course by securing 877 rank with 93.43 percentile. Secretary Lalit Mital, Chairperson Neena Mittal, Principal Dr Ravi Suta congratulated the student and her parents on her achievement. They inspired the student to move ahead in the future with hard work and wished shining path of success for her.