Jalandhar, Sonepat schools to vie for hockey title today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

Teams of Government Model School, Jalandhar, and Sophia Convent School, Sonepat, will face each other in the final of the 17th All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament on Sunday.

In the semi-finals played today at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, Government Model School, Jalandhar, defeated State Sports Hostel, Lucknow, (4-3) and Sophia Convent School, Sonepat, defeated Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh (7-1).

In the first semi-finals between Government Model School, Jalandhar, and State Sports Hostel, Lucknow, Dilraj Singh opened the account by scoring a goal in the 9th minute of the game. In the 14th minute, Lucknow’s Siddhant Singh scored a penalty corner to make the tally 1-1. Jalandhar captain Rajinder Singh scored in the 21st minute of the game, Sahajpreet Singh in the 32nd minute and Rajinder Singh in the 39th minute to make the score 4-1. Lucknow’s Naginder Kumar scored two field goals in the 56th and 57th minutes of the game to take the tally 3-4. Government Model School, Jalandhar, emerged victorious as the score remained (4-3) at the end of the game. Lucknow’s Rahul Yadav was adjudged the man of the match. He was awarded with a hockey stick.

The second semi-final was played between Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, and Sophia Convent School, Sonepat. None of the teams could score a goal in the first half of the game.

In the 34th minute of the game, Nitan of Sonepat scored a field goal to take the tally 1-0. In the 39th minute of the game, Paramveer Singh of Chandigarh equalised the score through a penalty corner. In the 41st minute, Amit Khasasa of Sonepat scored a penalty corner to take the tally 2-1. In the 59th minute of the game, Nitan of Sonepat scored a goal to win the match. Ravi from Sonepat was adjudged the man of the match and was awarded with a hockey stick.

