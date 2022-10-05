 Jalandhar: St Soldier observes Dasehra : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Jalandhar: St Soldier observes Dasehra

Jalandhar: St Soldier observes Dasehra

Students of St Soldier School celebrate Vijayadashami.

Jalandhar: The festival of Dasehra was celebrated by the little students of the St Soldier Group of Institutions. Students took the form of Shri Ram, Lakshmana, Sita Mata, Durga Mata and Hanuman. On the occasion, the UKG students presented ‘Ram ji ki nikli swari,’ and played Dandiya. Students also performed a small drama based on Dussehra, while burning the Ravana. Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra told the children that this festival signifies the victory of good over evil.

Puppet show to mark Dasehra

The festival of Dasehra was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, Sangal Sohal- Variana, Kapurthala Road. A puppet show was organised for the tiny-tots, giving them a message of the victory of good over evil. The students were taught about the characters of the Ramayana. The Principal, Priyanka Sharma, urged the students to stay away from negative thoughts and to always remain positive.

TRIP TO MAPPLE JUNGLE CAMP

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, provided a platform to the students from Classes IX to XII for fun and frolic, by taking them for a visit to the Mapple Jungle Camp, Mohiwal, Anandpur Sahib. It led to enjoyment through exciting activities like Zipline, hanging tyres, three loop bridges, wall climbing and a lot more. The students enjoyed the beautiful natural scenery and the landscape around them. This proved to be the best excursion of the session. They enjoyed a lot.

Dasehra celebrated with gaiety

The Gurukul school celebrated the Dasehra festival with great pomp and show. The school organised fun-filled activities, such as poem recitation, speech and essay-writing contests to celebrate the tradition of Dasehra. The director of the school, Sushma Handa, and Principal Radha Gakhar gave the message of victory of good over evil.

Ramlila performed by students

Ramlila, the traditional performance of the Ramayana, was conducted by the young students of Grade I and II of Cambridge International School Co-Ed in their special Dussehra assembly. The traditionally attired students played the role of various characters of Ramayana and enacted the important scenes through skits, songs, narration, recital and dialogue. The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the President Pooja Bhatia who also welcomed the parents who were invited to witness and relive the olden days of Ramlila. The surprise element, 'Dandiya' was the highlight of the day and marked a perfect ending to the grand celebration. Principal Harleen Mohanty appreciated the efforts of students and teachers.

Student speaks in Parliament

NSS volunteer Pragati Sharma, a (Sem V) BCom of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, delivered a speech in the Parliament on freedom fighter Lal Bahadur Shastri and represented the college in the Parliament on the occasion of his birthday on October 2. — TNS

Students of DIPS School celebrate Dasehra. Tribune photo

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

2
Nation

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?

3
Ludhiana

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Vigilance books OSD to ex-CM Capt Sandeep Sandhu; allegedly received financial benefit

4
J & K

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

5
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi offers Zelensky Indian mediation to end conflict with Russia

6
Trending

Video: 6 months after ex-wife Tina Dabi's 'simple' wedding, Athar Khan marries fiancee Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony

7
Nation

Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: Mountaineering institute principal

8
Amritsar

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

9
Entertainment

With Neha Kakkar’s song O Sajna coming under fire, the issue of whether remixes are warranted is back. Experts share their take

10
World

China keen on importing donkeys and dogs from Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Amritsar

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...

5 killed after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site, ambulance also hit

5 killed after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site, ambulance also hit


Cities

View All

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in AmritsarTribune News Service Amritsar, October 4 A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked he

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 chemist moves court against fresh notice

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by city resident

Man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

Catching criminals to reuniting families, PCR staff doing it all

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples