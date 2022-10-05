Jalandhar: St Soldier observes Dasehra

Jalandhar: The festival of Dasehra was celebrated by the little students of the St Soldier Group of Institutions. Students took the form of Shri Ram, Lakshmana, Sita Mata, Durga Mata and Hanuman. On the occasion, the UKG students presented ‘Ram ji ki nikli swari,’ and played Dandiya. Students also performed a small drama based on Dussehra, while burning the Ravana. Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra told the children that this festival signifies the victory of good over evil.

Puppet show to mark Dasehra

The festival of Dasehra was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, Sangal Sohal- Variana, Kapurthala Road. A puppet show was organised for the tiny-tots, giving them a message of the victory of good over evil. The students were taught about the characters of the Ramayana. The Principal, Priyanka Sharma, urged the students to stay away from negative thoughts and to always remain positive.

TRIP TO MAPPLE JUNGLE CAMP

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, provided a platform to the students from Classes IX to XII for fun and frolic, by taking them for a visit to the Mapple Jungle Camp, Mohiwal, Anandpur Sahib. It led to enjoyment through exciting activities like Zipline, hanging tyres, three loop bridges, wall climbing and a lot more. The students enjoyed the beautiful natural scenery and the landscape around them. This proved to be the best excursion of the session. They enjoyed a lot.

Dasehra celebrated with gaiety

The Gurukul school celebrated the Dasehra festival with great pomp and show. The school organised fun-filled activities, such as poem recitation, speech and essay-writing contests to celebrate the tradition of Dasehra. The director of the school, Sushma Handa, and Principal Radha Gakhar gave the message of victory of good over evil.

Ramlila performed by students

Ramlila, the traditional performance of the Ramayana, was conducted by the young students of Grade I and II of Cambridge International School Co-Ed in their special Dussehra assembly. The traditionally attired students played the role of various characters of Ramayana and enacted the important scenes through skits, songs, narration, recital and dialogue. The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the President Pooja Bhatia who also welcomed the parents who were invited to witness and relive the olden days of Ramlila. The surprise element, 'Dandiya' was the highlight of the day and marked a perfect ending to the grand celebration. Principal Harleen Mohanty appreciated the efforts of students and teachers.

Student speaks in Parliament

NSS volunteer Pragati Sharma, a (Sem V) BCom of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, delivered a speech in the Parliament on freedom fighter Lal Bahadur Shastri and represented the college in the Parliament on the occasion of his birthday on October 2. — TNS