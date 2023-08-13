 Jalandhar: St Soldier students celebrate I-Day : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Jalandhar: St Soldier students celebrate I-Day
Campus notes

Jalandhar: St Soldier students celebrate I-Day

Jalandhar: St Soldier students celebrate I-Day

International Youth Day was celebrated by students of St Soldier Divine Public School in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Independence Day was celebrated by organising a patriotic programme dedicated to the Independence of India by the Inter-College Friends Colony branch of St Soldier Group of Institutions. The school campus and the students were painted in the colours of patriotism on the occasion. Choreography on 'Teri mitti mein mil jawan, mera bharat mahan', and a group dance on 'One Nation in Unity' were presented by the students. Besides, the students celebrated the day by singing patriotic songs holding the Tricolour in their hands. Group chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated all the students and teachers on the occasion and saluted those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

National Sports & Culture Meet

The students of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, New Prem Nagar, shone in the National Rankhel Sports and Culture Promotion Meet 2023. The event was held at Shantiniketan Group of Institution, Agra, on August 3-4-5. In taekwondo, Disha (U-14) -43 kg, Anurag (U-14) -26 kg and Sushant (U-14) -29 kg won gold medals. In skating, Nishchay Kundra (U-11) won gold, Hargunpreet Singh (U-14) silver and bronze, Pulkit Arora (U-14) silver and bronze, Suhas gold and silver, Taksh (U-14) gold and bronze, Hardik Arora (U-17) gold and silver. In badminton (U-17), Krish Kapoor won bronze and Gurnoor Kaur won silver. All of them have been selected to participate in the International Indo-Nepal Championship 2023 at Pokhra.

Alumni talk

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus recently hosted an alumni talk, featuring Saurabh Sethi, an alumnus of the MBA 2006 batch. The event aimed to motivate and guide students toward success in life and their chosen professions. Sethi, state head, Airtel Payments Bank Business, shared six tips drawn from his personal journey that have the potential to shape the future of aspiring students. The talk commenced with Sethi emphasising the importance of choosing knowledge over marks. Sethi shared his belief that a dynamic skill set equips individuals to adapt to the ever evolving professional landscape, enhancing their prospects in the long run.

Workshop on peace, food security

The Global Peace Foundation and DAVIET jointly hosted a workshop on ‘’Peace, food security and sustainable agriculture’’. Poojita Goswami spoke on ‘’Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future’’ and ‘’Peace and Inclusive Growth’’ and emphasised the importance of unity and harmony, promoting the idea of a global family working together for common goals. Rumit Walia spoke on ‘’Peace, Food Security, and Sustainable Agriculture’’ and stressed the crucial role of sustainable farming practices in ensuring food security for the present and future generations. Divanshu spoke on ‘’Agriculture and Climate Change: From the Lens of Social Entrepreneurs,’’ highlighting the impact of climate change on agriculture and its implications for food security. Dr Sanjeev Naval, principal, encouraged the students to contribute actively to building a better world. The event witnessed the participation of distinguished personalities, faculty members and staff, fostering hope for a future driven by peace and sustainability.

English Declamation Contest

Guru Amar Dass Public School organised an English declamation contest for its junior wing for Grades 3 to 5. Students spoke on the topics ‘Value of Education’, ‘Saving the Earth’,‘Health is Wealth’, ‘Good Habits’ and the ‘Increasing Use of Mobile Phones’. Students shared their views on the chosen topics. Samarth Singh and Kashish from Grade 3, Simerdeep Kaur from Grade 4 and Aradhya from Grade 5 bagged the first position. Ajit Singh Sethi, president, congratulated the winners. Dr Aparana Mehta, principal, and Dr Sonika Singh, vice-principal, gave certificates to the winners and encouraged the students to participate in such competitions in future also.

Faculty orientation meet at LKCTC

The Code of Conduct Adherence Committee at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a faculty orientation programme for the new faculty members in various departments of LKCTC to empower them on overcoming the challenges in higher education. Rajni Bedi, Coordinator, Code of Conduct Adherence Committee, informed the faculty members about the rules, regulations and guidelines of academic processes. The session focused on active learning, technology-enabled learning, outcome-based learning, curriculum design, development and delivery, ways of assessments, classroom communication, learning objectives, and lesson plans. Director, Academic Affairs, Sukhbir Singh Chatha and Director LKCTC Dr RS Deol appreciated the efforts and insisted on creating fine pedagogy and novel ideas in teaching.

Drug awareness camp

The Division of Student Welfare at CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur Campus, in collaboration with law enforcement officials, organised a drug awareness camp. The event aimed to educate students about the perils of substance abuse and the importance of leading a healthy and drug-free lifestyle. The event witnessed the presence of several prominent dignitaries, including Inspector General of Police Kaustubh Sharma and Assistant Inspector General, STF Jalandhar Range, Jagjit Singh Saroya. In addition, Deputy Superintendents of Police Yogesh Kumar and Harshpreet Singh, and Anurag Kaul (Member of AAP). The camp was attended by Charanjit Singh Channi, Chairman of CT Group, Dr Manbir Singh, Managing Director of CT Group, Dr Gurpreet Singh, Campus Director and Dr Arjan Singh, Dean of Students Welfare. The event provided a platform for students to learn about the effects of drug abuse on physical and mental health, academic performance and overall quality of life.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Himachal

5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

9
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

10
Himachal

Rain wreaks havoc in Himachal, landslides block several roads, schools and colleges shut

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated