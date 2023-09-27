Jalandhar student makes his mark in world of advertising, films

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 26

Swastik Bhagat, a student of Class V of Innocent Hearts, Green Model Town, has brought name and fame to the school by shining in Pollywood and Bollywood. Swastik is a model, actor, dancer and a child with many talents.

Swastik in upcoming Bollywood movie Swastik Bhagat made his debut in Bollywood and Pollywood in the movie named ‘Mumbaikar’ and ‘Maa da Ladla’, respectively. Swastik’s upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Kartavya’ has been directed by Mukesh Chopra.

Son of Dr Sandeep Bhagat and Captain Shivani, he began his journey at the age of four in the world of advertisement and then moved ahead in the entertainment industry. After getting selected from the social media by a director, he got a chance to work in the world of advertising. His first advertisement was in a leading brand ‘Lifebuoy’. This was the first rung of the ladder.

Chairman of the school Dr Anup Bowry said Swastik was doing well even in academics. “He loves to explore information about space and universe. He got a gold medal in the KenKen National Mathematics Puzzle Game. Our school is truly blessed to have Swastik as such an avid learner. We wish him good luck.”

Principal Rajeev Paliwal and all members of the staff wished him bright future and congratulated his parents on their son’s achievements.

