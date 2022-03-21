Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 20

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class XII Term-I examinations late on Saturday evening.

The Term-I exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year. “Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment/ practical scores were already available with schools,” reads the circular issued by the CBSE.

The circular further reads that the weightage of Term-I and Term-II will be decided at the time of declaration of Term-Il results and accordingly, the final performance will be calculated. The date-sheet for the Term-II exams have been released and the exams will commence from April 26.

Sanskriti KMV School

In Sanskriti KMV School, Lovish Bansal of non-medical stream secured 100 per cent marks, followed by Navjot Kaur and Anuj Jyoti, who secured 95.6 and 88.8 per cent marks, respectively. The top scorers in medical stream were Gunpriya, who achieved 98.8 per cent marks, Anupama 98.4 per cent, Vanshika 95.2 per cent and Sargunpal 94.4 per cent. In commerce, Shruti scored 98 per cent marks, Ishaan and Diya Phawa scored 97.6 per cent, Ananya Chadha scored 96.8 per cent and Diya Malhotra secured 96.4 per cent. In humanities, the best performers from Sankriti KMV included Samriti Thakur, who scored 96.8 per cent marks, followed by Swati Chawla and Sejal, who scored 94.8 and 93.2 per cent marks, respectively. The school management, Principal Rachna Monga and teachers congratulated all students and their parents. Chander Mohan, president, Sanskriti KMV School, and Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi, manager, Sanskriti KMV School, extended their heartiest wishes to meritorious students.

Apeejay School

In Apeejay School, as many as 23 students have scored more than 90 per cent marks. In medical, Aditya Kaushal scored 95 per cent, Afraaz Singh Sidhu 94.44 per cent, while Samridhi Chawla scored 93.75 per cent marks. In non-medical, Rishabh Jain got 93.94 per cent, Arnav Anand and Manan Sethi 93.51 per cent and Alakhsimar Singh 92.43 per cent.

In commerce, Aditya Chopra secured the highest marks in the school i.e. 96.41 per cent marks, followed by Samridh Sharma and Anish Kapoor, who scored 95.43 and 94.29 per cent marks. Others in commerce who scored above 90 per cent marks are Nikshita Punni, Sandeep Kaur Sidhu, Nikita Kumar, Sanya Bahri, Prapti Juneja, Vaibhav Grover, Jihan Dhawan, Nandini Bajaj, Rahat Sharma and Niyati Gupta.

Others also do well

The three schools of Innocent Hearts, Green Model Town, Loharan and Royal World School, had excellent results as eight students scored 95 per cent marks, 25 students scored more than 90 per cent marks and 43 students scored between 85 and 90 per cent marks. Arsh Sidana (GMT) topped in commerce with 97 per cent marks and Tanishka (Loharan) topped in humanities with 96.9 per cent marks.

Dr Anup Bowry, chairman, Innocent Hearts congratulated the students and their parents. Rajeev Paliwal, Principal of Green Model Town School, Shallu Sehgal, Principal of Loharan and Meenakshi Sharma, Principal of Royal World School, motivated students to work hard in the same manner and wished them all the best for achieving great success in the final examination.

Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, students also performed well in the Class XII term-I. In medical, Tanmaydeep Singh scored 99.2 per cent, in non-medical Muskan got 92.8 per cent, in commerce Parneet Kaur secured 92.4 per cent and in humanities Prabhjot Singh got 92.8 per cent and they all stood first in their respective streams in the school. Besides, of 117 students who appeared in Class XII term-I examination, 19 students scored above 85 per cent and above. School president Ajit Singh Sethi and all committee members, vice-principal Dr Sonika Singh and Renuka Angrish, examination in-charge, congratulated the students and motivated them for term-II examination.

Police DAV Public School

At Police DAV Public School, as many as seven students of the total 560 students scored 100 per cent marks. In non-medical stream, 37 students, in medical stream 15 students, in commerce 17 students and in humanities 19 students scored above 95 per cent marks. The cent per cent result achievers from the school in non-medical stream are Harleen Kaur, Shagun Mehta, Srijan Sehgal, Swapnil Chhibber, Aman Singh and Amarjot Singh, while in commerce, Ridhima Malhotra scored 100 per cent marks.