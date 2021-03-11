Jalandhar: Sufi Singer takes back complaint

Jalandhar: A week after popular Sufi singer Jyoti Nooran lodged a police complaint against her husband alleging threat to her life, the singer on Saturday said she had withdrawn her complaint. “I have no issues with my husband,” she said. TNS
Satwant is SDM of Phagwara
Phagwara: Satwant Singh on Saturday took over as the new SDM of Phagwara. The post fell vacant after the transfer of previous SDM Kulpreet Singh on May 23. TNS
Three booked for assaulting youth
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three persons on the charge of assaulting a 26-year-old youth. Investigating Officer Sulindar Singh said Hardip Singh of Kakkar Kalan village complained that the accused, Lovpreet Singh, Ajay, Manga and others attacked and injured him near Kotla Suraj Mall village on August 8.
