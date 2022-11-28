Jalandhar swimmers bag bronze in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 27

Regwinder Bhatia, a Physical Education lecturer at Government Senior Secondary School, Mand, Jalandhar, bagged a bronze medal in 50-m butterfly and 100-m butterfly stroke at the 18th Masters Swimming Federation of India competition recently held in Ambala.

In the contest that was held from November 25 to 27, Rewinder bagged medals in the 40-44 age group.

Regwinder was honoured by the Vice-President of the Swimming Federation of India, Balraj Sharma. Dr Surinder Shardar from Jalandhar also bagged a bronze medal in the 400-m free style and 200-m free style in the 65-69 age group.