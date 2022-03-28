Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 27

A 52-year-old woman, Krishna, got a new lease of life after doctors at a Nawanshahr hospital removed a rare thyroid tumour in neck weighing almost 2kg and the surgery continued for almost seven hours. The doctors said the normal weight of the tumour is usually between 10-20gm.

Talking to The Tribune, Dr Harinder Pal Singh said the patient was a native of Chak Sahbu village in Jalandhar. He said the woman earlier visited a few hospitals in Jalandhar, but as the case had gone tricky and the family didn’t have enough funds, they were sent back without treatment.

He said her scan showed that the tumour was compressing the windpipe, bronchus and major neck vessels. “She had an altered voice and was facing lung, cardiac and other problems as well due to the size of her tumour. Therefore, the only option left to save the life of the patient was to remove the large tumour though it was a very risky task,” he added.

“The surgery was held on March 18. While performing the surgery, we took care that the woman doesn’t face any complications afterwards as there were chances she might lose her voice. But the surgery went successful, and after seven-eight days of observation, she was finally discharged on Saturday,” he added.