Jalandhar: Traffic cop hurt in hit-and-run case dead

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 7

An on-duty Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Jalandhar traffic police, who had suffered serious injuries after a speeding car ran him over, died on Monday.

As per police officials, the incident took place near Verka Milk Plant late on Sunday night. The ASI identified as Sanjeev Kumar, was admitted to a hospital in critical condition with multiple fractures. “He was on duty when the incident took place. It’s a clear hit-and-run case. We are scrutinising CCTV cameras installed nearby to identify the vehicle,” they added.

Police officials said an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused driver at the Division Number 1 police station, and further investigation was underway.