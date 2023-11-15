Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 14

Unidentified assailants shot dead Alisha, also known as Rohit, a transgender residing in Dakoha at Ekta Nagar in Rama Mandi late on Monday night. The motive behind the murder is believed to stem from a longstanding rivalry between two transgender groups.

As per the information available, armed individuals entered Rohit’s residence and fired two shots that hit him in the back. He was immediately rushed to Johal Hospital in Rama Mandi, where despite treatment, he succumbed to his wounds.

Expressing their outrage, fellow transgenders staged a roadblock outside the hospital seeking action against the alleged perpetrators of the crime.

They claimed to have filed a death threat complaint on October 28 with the Surya Enclave police against Billa and his associates, whom they accused of Rohit’s murder. The protesters criticised the police for not taking timely action, asserting that their negligence allowed the accused to carry out fatal attack on Monday night.

In response to the mounting pressure, police registered a complaint on Monday night against Gagan Arora, Billa, Pawan and other unidentified individuals under various sections of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act. The search for the accused extended late into the night, resulting in the detention of Gagan Arora on Tuesday morning.

Confirming the arrest, ACP Central Nirmal Singh revealed that the victim had previously worked with the accused group but parted ways a few months back.

The ACP explained that the rival group had issues with Rohit’s activities in their area, leading to a confrontation on Diwali. In a fit of rage, they attacked and killed Rohit.

ACP Nirmal Singh said the police had formed multiple teams and were conducting raids to apprehend those involved in the incident.

