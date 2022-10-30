 Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Unhappy over delay in construction work of railway underbridge, officials, councillors’ indifference

The site at Urban Estate Phase-I where a railway underbridge has to be constructed. Tribune photos



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, October 29

Irked over delay in the construction work of a dual carriage railway underbridge at Urban Estate Phase-I, residents of six localities, namely Subhana Pind, Punjab Avenue, Housing Board colony, Urban Estate Phase I and II and Ishwarpuri Colony have announced the boycott of the Municipal Corporation elections.

The poster asking MC poll candidates not to seek votes in Urban Estate locality.

A notice to this effect has been displayed prominently on the wall of the temple at Punjab Avenue. The residents said despite repeated requests and complaints regarding the inconvenience they were facing owing to delay in construction work of the railway underbridge, they had now decided to boycott the polls.

Advocate Sanjeev Sharma, who had even filed a complaint in this regard under Section 133 of the CrPC (for causing nuisance to public) against the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar in the court of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jalandhar-1, said the foundation stone of this project was laid by then CM Charanjit Singh Channi in December last year.

He said after inauguration, the MC soon started the excavation work on the site as then Assembly elections were drawing near. However, after that the MC hadn’t done anything and even the sewage pipes which were damaged during excavation had been lying in the same condition.

Sharma further said owing to continuous leakage of sewer pipes, the entire site had turned into a deep pit. “On many occasions, stray animals, including cattle and dogs, have fallen into the pit. Besides, during night, even commuters face a lot of inconvenience and several mishaps have taken place, but who cares!” he questioned.

Banwari Lal Shastri, a priest in the temple that is right in front of the site, said it had actually become an impossible task for residents to cross the stretch as foul smell emanating from the dirty sewer water had made their lives hell. “We have met MLA concerned, area councillors, MC officials and others but they simply pass the buck on each other and have no clear answer as to when the work will start, therefore, we have decided to not let any political leader visit our localities to seek votes during the MC polls”, he added.

Mayor Jagdish Raja, meanwhile, blamed MC Commissioner for the delay. He said the Commissioner ever since he took the charge hasn’t taken any initiative to complete the pending tasks. He said the contractor who was given the tender to complete the sewer work has backed off, so the work was lying incomplete.

“However, we understand the residents were facing a lot of problems owing to the conditions prevailing in the area and I assure that the work will now be given top priority and would be completed at the earliest”. He said a meeting with the MC Commissioner will be called on Monday to fix the deadline.

MC Commissioner Devinder Singh said they were facing some complexities owing to diversion of sewer lines in the area. He said the authorities concerned were working on the issue and it would be resolved soon.

MC Commissioner to blame, says Mayor

Mayor Jagdish Raja blamed Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devinder Singh for the delay. He said the MC Commissioner ever since he took the charge hadn’t taken any initiative to complete the work

Court orders not followed

The court of Divisional Magistrate Jalandhar-1 had last month ordered the civic body to complete the sewerage work at the earliest. However, the MC hasn’t yet acted upon the court directions.

‘Working on solution’

MC Commissioner Devinder Singh said they were facing complexities owing to diversion of sewer lines in the area. He said the authorities concerned were working on the issue and it would be resolved soon.

