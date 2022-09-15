Jalandhar: Vidya Bharti executive meet starts today

Jalandhar, September 14
The National Executive Meeting of the Vidya Bharti Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan will be held from September 15 to 17 at the Vidya Dham in Jalandhar.
The meet will discuss educational expansion plans of the RSS affiliate organisation, Vidya Bharti Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan, and the implementation of the National Educational Policy.
Vidya Bharti Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan General Secretary Avnish Bhatnagar said, “Vidya Bharti Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan is an educational body whose working is purely based on society, and the aim of this institution is to impart value and patriotic education in society.”
He said, “The Vidya Bharti has to apply the National Education Policy 2020 till 2025 in its institutions all over India so that we can transfer our great Indian heritage to children.
