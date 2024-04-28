Jalandhar: Voter awareness drive at St Soldier

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The Electoral Club of St Soldier College of Education conducted a voter awareness campaign in the college. The drive was held under the supervision of college Principal Alka Gupta. Over 25 students participated in the slogan-writing competition, while many took out a voter awareness rally on the campus. College Group Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated the principal and students to undertaking this initiative.

Tchoukball C’ship at Police DAV

The quarter-final matches of the 13th Sub-Junior and 14th Junior National Tchoukball Championship were organised at Police DAV Public School. Around 50 teams of boys and girls (around 600 players) from 20 states participated in the tourney. The championship is being held under the guidance of MF Farooqui, ADGP, PAP, president of Indian Tchoukball Federation, Munish Behl, Punjab’s newly elected President of Tchoukball Federation, and Principal Dr Rashmi Vij, Secretary General of Indian Tchoukball Federation. Manoj Chandel, a renowned businessman, Naresh Dogra, AIG, PAP, Surinder Kumar, SSP, former international footballer, SS Dass Gupta, Vice-President, ITBF, and Kulwant Singh, retired SP, graced the occasion.

Students council investiture

An investiture was organised at Swami Sant Dass Public School as the new students’ council was formed for the session 2024-25. The new Head Boy Prabhjot Singh and Head Girl Jasleen Verma took their oaths. Harniwaaz Singh and Garima of Class V were selected as Junior Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively.

Gurukul school players excel

Students of Gurukul School brought laurels to the school by participating in football, cricket, badminton, basketball and athletics games organised by the Youth and Sports Promotion Association of Jalandhar. As many as 61 students participated in the contest and won gold medals in all sports. Meanwhile, Suparv, Ayaan and Ansh won silver medals in the karate competition organised by the All-India Open Karate Championship, Delhi. School Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar congratulated all the students.

CJS School holds ‘adopt a plant’

CJS Public School organised an activity, ‘Adopt a plant’ under the guidance of school management and Principal Dr Ravi Suta. In this activity saplings were planted by the students of the LKG class. They were told about the basic needs of a plant and the advantages of planting one. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Dr Ravi Suta were present on the occasion. TNS

Kids impress with their style

Tarn Taran: Universal Academy, Tarn Taran, organised an event titled “Dress to impress” for students of Grades I to III on the campus on Saturday under the leadership of Academy Principal Jasbeer Kaur. The event was aimed at celebrating the individuality, self-expression and personal style of students and inculcate in them creativity and confidence. Different themes were allotted to each class. Students came dressed in beautiful attires based on their respective themes and also walked the runway, showcasing their outfits in front of their peers, teachers and judges. The vent proved to be a fun and memorable experience.