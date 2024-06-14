Jalandhar West by-election: Candidates can file nomination papers from June 14 to 21

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 13

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued the programme for holding bypoll in Jalandhar West (SC) Assembly constituency. The candidates, who want to contest the bypoll, can file their nomination papers with the Estate Officer, Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA), the Returning Officer for the constituency, between 11 am and 3 pm on any of the notified days other than a public holiday from June 14 to June 21.

A spokesperson said scrutiny of nominations would be done on June 24 (Monday). The spokesperson said the last date for withdrawal of candidatures was June 26 (Wednesday). The bypoll would be held on July 10 (Wednesday) and votes would be counted on July 13 (Saturday).

He further said, “The polling would be held from 7 am to 6 pm. The nomination papers are to be filled in Form 2B. Blank forms are available with the Returning Officer-cum-Estate Officer, JDA. Typed nomination papers will also be accepted provided they are in the prescribed format.”

He said, “In order to qualify for the Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) seat, a candidate should be registered as an elector in any constituency of the state. To satisfy the Returning Officer concerned on this point, candidates should produce a certified copy of the relevant entry of the electoral roll in force.”

He said, “June 15 being third Saturday is not a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, nomination papers can be presented to the Returning Officer on that day. June 16 being Sunday is a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, nomination papers cannot be presented to the Returning Officer on that day.”

“Similarly, June 17 is a holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, nomination papers cannot be presented to the Returning Officer on that day,” he added. He said, “The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in West Assembly segment from June 10. The code would remain in force till the completion of the election process by July 15.”

