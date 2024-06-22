Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 21

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa and PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reached Jalandhar for filing of nomination papers of Congress candidate Surinder Kaur for the Jalandhar West bypoll here today.

AAP candidate Mahinder Bhagat, along with party leaders, on way to submit papers

A total of 23 candidates have filed nomination papers for the Jalandhar West Assembly constituency bypoll.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 26.

Warring reached the place of Surinder Kaur at Jallowal Abadi to extend his support before leaving for Chandigarh to protest against the NEET row.

Congress workers dance to dhol beats during the filing of papers by party candidate Surinder Kaur in Jalandhar on Friday.

However, Bajwa stayed back. He, along with Jalandhar MP Charanjit S Channi, party leaders Rajinder Beri and Rajinder Singh, accompanied Surinder Kaur to the Jalandhar Development Authority office for filing of papers.

Prior to this, a gathering was held at the Congress Bhawan where party workers and leaders lent their support to the candidate.

SAD candidate Surjit Kaur also filed her papers. She was accompanied by former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee.

A total of 23 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the Jalandhar West Assembly constituency bypoll. On the last day today, 14 candidates filed their papers. Out of this, four candidates filed papers as covering candidates. Till yesterday, nine candidates had filed their nomination papers.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mohinder Bhagat, Congress candidate Surinder Kaur and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Surjit Kaur filed their nomination papers today. He said Independent candidates Balwinder Kumar, Ajay, Varun Kaler, Amit Kumar, Aarti, Deepak Bhagat and Mahinderpal also filed nomination papers today.

Atul Bhagat as covering candidate for Aam Aadmi Party, Karan Suman as covering candidate for the Congress, Paramjit Mal as covering candidate for the Bahujan Samaj Party and Anju Agarwal as covering candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party also submitted their papers.

Aggarwal said scrutiny of nomination papers would be done on June 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations was June 26.

