Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Jalandhar, June 26
After an Independent candidate Amit Kumar today withdrew his nomination papers on the last day of withdrawal of papers for the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, 15 candidates finally remained in the fray.
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal stated that after the withdrawal of nominations, 15 candidates - Sheetal Angural from the BJP, Sarabjit Singh from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Binder Kumar from the BSP, Mahinderpal Bhagat from AAP, Surinder Kaur from the Congress, Surjit Kaur from the Shiromani Akali Dal, Independent candidates Raj Kumar, Inderjit Singh, Vishal, Ajay Kumar Bhagat, Neetu, Ajay, Varun Kaler, Aarti, and Deepak Bhagat - remained in fray.
He said voting for the Jalandhar West (SC) Assembly byelection would be held on July 10 in which 1,71,482 voters will cast their votes at 181 polling booths. Counting of votes will be done on July 13.
AAP inaugurates party office
Ahead of the Jalandhar West bypoll, the AAP inaugurated its party office in the constituency at Lucky Palace on the 120 ft road here on Wednesday. The inauguration of the AAP office coincided with the CM shifting to Jalandhar after a long wait. Cabinet ministers Baljit Kaur, Kuldip Dhaliwal, Laljit Bhullar, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, and party leaders Aman Arora, Baltej Singh Pannu, Harchand Singh Barsat, Pawan Tinu, among others were present.
