 Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

  • Jalandhar
  • Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Sees series of demonstrations last week, more groups, unions plan protests

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Contractual Veterinary Class IV Union employees protest near the CM's rented house. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 1

The Jalandhar West bypoll has transformed the city into a bustling hub and a centre of protests. The city saw a series of demonstrations last week, while several groups are gearing up for protests in the days to come.

Cops try to pacify protesting members of the Veterinary AI Union in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo

Members of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, SSA-Mid Day Meal employees, DC Office Employees’ Union, Contractual Veterinary Class IV Union and Latifpura residents are planning protests.

Residents await meeting with CM

Latifpura residents have been waiting for their meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They have announced that if the administration fails to arrange their meeting, they would gherao the house of the AAP candidate in Jalandhar West. They held a protest in support of their demands on Sunday. However, they called off their protest after getting assurance of a meeting with the CM.

Protest outside CM’s rented house

Members of the Veterinary AI Workers’ Union staged a protest outside the rented residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar Cantonment, seeking fulfilment of their long-standing demands. During the demonstration, tensions escalated as protesters broke through barricades when the police tried to stop them from entering the area.

Today, members of the Democratic Rights Sabha and Taraksheel Society held a protest outside Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall over the use of anti-terror law in India to silence critics and submitted a memorandum to SDM-1 Jai Inder demanding withdrawal of cases against author Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain over their comments on Kashmir.

Yesterday, members of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Contractual Veterinary Class IV Union and the Art and Craft Teachers’ Union protested against the state government in Jalandhar West, pressing for their long-pending demands.

The DC Office Employees’ Union and SSA-Mid Day Meal employees have scheduled protests for July 5 and 3, respectively. DC office employees have planned to take a mass leave on July 5 and hold a march in Jalandhar West, while SSA-Mid Day Meal employees will take out a march through the markets of Jalandhar.

Members of the Veterinary AI Workers’ Union staged a protest outside the rented residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar Cantonment, seeking fulfilment of their long-standing demands. During the demonstration, tensions escalated as protesters broke through barricades when the police tried to stop them from entering the area.

Latifpura residents, meanwhile, have been waiting for their meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They have announced that if the administration fails to arrange their meeting, they would gherao the house of the AAP candidate in Jalandhar West. They held a protest in support of their demands on Sunday. However, they called off their protest after getting assurance of a meeting with the CM.

Union members and other protesters believe that this is the best time to get their demands heard. So, they are making every possible effort to raise their voices.

Amid the election fervour and ongoing protests, residents are bearing the brunt, with traffic congestion worsening across the city. Residents said the influx of political leaders and protesters had caused significant disruptions. Leaders, including MPs, MLAs and cabinet ministers, and even family members of the Chief Minister, are frequenting the West segment for campaigning. Protesters are blocking key intersections such as Babu Jag Jeevan Chowk and Babrik Chowk, leading to frequent jams.

“It feels like this constituency, which has long been ignored and underdeveloped, has suddenly become the centre of attention,” said Sonu, a resident of Basti Guzan.

He said the Jalandhar West bypoll had become a prestige battle for the Congress, AAP and the BJP, with all parties making efforts to woo voters.

Karan, another resident, said: “MPs, ministers and the CM’s wife are promising us first-class facilities. However, the reality is that they forget people and their problems once they come to power.”

