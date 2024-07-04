Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 3

With the AAP and the BJP caught in a verbal war with each other ahead of the Jalandhar West bypoll, CM Bhagwant Mann today launched attack against former AAP MLA and BJP candidate Sheetal Angural.

In his second roadshow in the Jalandhar West constituency today, Bhagwant Mann dared Angural to release evidences against AAP today itself. The CM also repeatedly reminded Angural of the cases against him and said despite his warnings, Angural failed to mend his ways. The Chief Minister had warned Angural of action yesterday too.

While Angural levelled corruption charges against an AAP MLA and accused him of seeking money in the name of Bhagwant Mann’s wife and sister, Angural had threatened to share ‘audio evidences’ with public if the Punjab CM didn’t act on the issue.

Addressing people during a roadshow with AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat, Bhagwant Mann said: “Sheetal Angural couldn’t earn money from AAP. So, he switched to the BJP. When Rinku was given ticket from the AAP as Jalandhar bypoll candidate in 2023, Sheetal Angural had said he would consume poison pills. Now, he rides with Rinku on a motorbike. I wonder where the poisonous pill went now. I used to get complaints against Angural. I asked him to mend his ways. If I had any fear of losing the Jalandhar West seat, why would I have accepted his resignation? He wanted to come back. But his intentions had changed.”

AAP gets shot in the arm

Jalandhar: Ahead of the Jalandhar West bypoll, the AAP gave a jolt to the Congress and the BJP here on Wednesday. Congress ex-councillor Tarsem Lakhotra and leaders Anmol Grover and Kamal Loch, along with their colleagues, joined the AAP. Viresh Mintu, former BJP councillor from ward number 40, also joined the AAP. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally inducted the leaders into the party. Welcoming them, the CM said they would be given full respect in the party. — TNS

