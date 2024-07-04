 Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Asks him to release evidence against AAP today itself; holds roadshow

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat, holds a roadshow in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 3

With the AAP and the BJP caught in a verbal war with each other ahead of the Jalandhar West bypoll, CM Bhagwant Mann today launched attack against former AAP MLA and BJP candidate Sheetal Angural.

In his second roadshow in the Jalandhar West constituency today, Bhagwant Mann dared Angural to release evidences against AAP today itself. The CM also repeatedly reminded Angural of the cases against him and said despite his warnings, Angural failed to mend his ways. The Chief Minister had warned Angural of action yesterday too.

While Angural levelled corruption charges against an AAP MLA and accused him of seeking money in the name of Bhagwant Mann’s wife and sister, Angural had threatened to share ‘audio evidences’ with public if the Punjab CM didn’t act on the issue.

Addressing people during a roadshow with AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat, Bhagwant Mann said: “Sheetal Angural couldn’t earn money from AAP. So, he switched to the BJP. When Rinku was given ticket from the AAP as Jalandhar bypoll candidate in 2023, Sheetal Angural had said he would consume poison pills. Now, he rides with Rinku on a motorbike. I wonder where the poisonous pill went now. I used to get complaints against Angural. I asked him to mend his ways. If I had any fear of losing the Jalandhar West seat, why would I have accepted his resignation? He wanted to come back. But his intentions had changed.”

AAP gets shot in the arm

Jalandhar: Ahead of the Jalandhar West bypoll, the AAP gave a jolt to the Congress and the BJP here on Wednesday. Congress ex-councillor Tarsem Lakhotra and leaders Anmol Grover and Kamal Loch, along with their colleagues, joined the AAP. Viresh Mintu, former BJP councillor from ward number 40, also joined the AAP. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally inducted the leaders into the party. Welcoming them, the CM said they would be given full respect in the party. — TNS

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

2
Punjab

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

3
India

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

4
India

Conspiracy or accident: CM Adityanath announces judicial inquiry into Hathras stampede, preacher says ready for probe

5
Trending

So much talk of Suryakumar Yadav’s final T20 catch, India's Harleen Deol did it first in 2021

6
India

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

7
India

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren

8
India

Congress versus Congress in Karnataka with powerful seers adding to drama

9
India

PM Modi invokes Emergency to counter Congress's 'protecting Constitution' pitch

10
India

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

Don't Miss

View All
In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

It’s coming home: Aboard a charter flight, T20 WC champions to take part in open bus road show on arrival
India

It’s coming home: Aboard a charter flight, T20 WC champions to take part in open bus road show on arrival

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Top News

They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players

They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players

Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...

Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal

Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede

Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede

I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the dece...

Kharge for law on fake godmen

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for law on fake godmen


Cities

View All

Tejpal Singh’s family struggles for return of his mortal remains

Family struggles for return of mortal remains of Tejpal Singh who died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Canal bank near Sultanwind turns a garbage dump, residents suffer

‘Expedite work on desilting Tung Dhab drain’

After apology by Akali rebels, Akal Takht to take call

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by MC

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Zirakpur: Punjab rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Delhi Police arrest 3 in major robbery bust

Order probe into Angural’s allegations: Jakhar to Mann

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Raja Warring criticises Punjab Govt for neglecting Jalandhar West

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

Partap Singh Bajwa asks Bhagwant Mann to debate with Sheetal Angural

BJP’s defection policy led to bypoll: Rana KP

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Youth murdered by masked miscreants in broad daylight

Direct seeding of rice target distant dream, 18% achieved so far

Negligence and deficiency in service: Pay Rs 50K relief to patient, infertility centre told

More cartridges seized from two suspects who opened fire at cops

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Illegal advertising screen threat looms over Patiala commuters

Capacity building programme held

BJP leader’s son, Congress councillor booked for blackmail, extortion