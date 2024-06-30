Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 29

As Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has started camping in Jalandhar, other parties too have started building up strength for the Jalandhar West (reserved) bypoll.

Leaders, workers assigned duties All party leaders and workers, who had come from across the length and breadth of the state, were assigned duties in the 23 wards and 181 booth areas of Jalandhar West. Women, led by Mahila Congress chief Gursharan Kaur, too were present in large numbers to support their party’s woman candidate Surinder Kaur.

Congress leaders - PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa and former Chief Minister Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi - held a meeting of all party leaders and workers at a resort on the 66-feet road. Party MLAs, including Pargat Singh, Sukhwinder Kotli and Balwinder Dhaliwal, ex-MPs Jasbir Dimpa and Vijay Inder Singla, ex-minister Raj Kumar Verka, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sangat S Gilzian, ex-MLAs Simarjeet Bains and Rajinder Beri, Jalandhar halqa in-charges Rajinder Singh and Dr Navjot Dahiya, were among those who attended the event.

In the evening, Raja Warring, accompanied by the party candidate and workers, went door to door in Basti Danishmandan from where former MLA and BJP candidate Sheetal Angural hails. He said the people of the area were living a hellish life with sewer overflowing and clogging the roads on a daily basis.

Raja Warring said Jalandhar West was a seat of prestige for the Congress since Channi was recently elected MP from here and the party already had five MLAs here. He said poor civic amenities, availability of drugs, rampant gambling and betting were the main issues in the area over which the party was promising to do a lot of work.

