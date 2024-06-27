Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 26

To curb the use of black money/unaccounted cash for the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll on July 10, Directorate of Investigation of the IT Department has set up a control room in Jalandhar. The control room will work 24X7.

Dharmendar Singh Punia, Joint Director (Investigation), said under the mandate of the Election Commission of India, the Directorate of Investigation of Income Tax Department has made elaborate arrangements for curbing the use of black money/unaccounted cash in the upcoming elections.

He said a control room, with toll-free number 1800-180-2141 and a WhatsApp number 7589166713, had been set up at the Income Tax Office, Jalandhar, for receiving information/complaints in this regard. He also said the control room was operational round the clock. People were encouraged to call at this number and furnish specific information relating to cash or other valuable suspected to be used for unduly influencing the election process. He also made it clear that the identities of the callers will be kept confidential.

Teams of officers and inspectors have been placed in the district to act on the complaints relating to a particular area. Based on the authenticity of information and after due enquiry, appropriate action will be taken in appropriate cases as per law.

These teams will be acting in close coordination with the District Control Room of the District Election Officer (DEO) as well as other agencies at the district level. Close surveillance is being maintained over persons, places and activities likely to be involved in handling of unaccounted cash during the election process.

Punia said air intelligence units (AIUS) were functional at all airports in Punjab as well as at airports having commercial flights to the state. These units were keeping a strict vigil over movement of cash by air. Similarly, movement of cash, etc., through railways was also being monitored in coordination with the railway authorities.

Information relating to cash withdrawals from bank accounts, exceeding a certain limit, is being received and processed for identifying suspect transactions and taking appropriate action.

The Directorate will also examine the affidavits of the candidates declaring their assets and liabilities and if any suppression of information relating thereto is noticed, the same will be reported to the Election Commission. Similarly, if any incriminating information relating to election expenses by candidates is gathered, the same will also be reported to the Election Commission, said the I-T official.

