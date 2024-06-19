Jalandhar West Bypoll: No nomination paper filed till Day 3

Jalandhar, June 18
Though it was third day for filing nomination papers for the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll today, no candidate filed his/her papers till Tuesday. Candidates can file their papers till June 21.
Though the BJP and AAP announced Sheetal Angural and Mohinder Bhagat as their candidates, respectively, yesterday, they did not file their papers today.
The Congress and the SAD are yet to finalise their candidates. After reports that former minister Raj Kumar Verka had met Mohinder Singh Kaypee, who had quit the party and joined the SAD in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, there has been a lot of upheaval in the party.
The SAD too has set up a panel of three leaders - Jagir Kaur, Gurpartap Wadala and Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi - to finalise the name of the candidate.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail
Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...
Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’
This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...
Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms
www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...
Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi
Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth