Jalandhar West Bypoll: No nomination paper filed till Day 3

Jalandhar, June 18

Though it was third day for filing nomination papers for the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll today, no candidate filed his/her papers till Tuesday. Candidates can file their papers till June 21.

Though the BJP and AAP announced Sheetal Angural and Mohinder Bhagat as their candidates, respectively, yesterday, they did not file their papers today.

The Congress and the SAD are yet to finalise their candidates. After reports that former minister Raj Kumar Verka had met Mohinder Singh Kaypee, who had quit the party and joined the SAD in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, there has been a lot of upheaval in the party.

The SAD too has set up a panel of three leaders - Jagir Kaur, Gurpartap Wadala and Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi - to finalise the name of the candidate.

