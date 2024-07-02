 Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

Sheetal Angural goes live on FB, releases audio clips against AAP leaders

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

Jagdish Samrai joins the AAP in the presence of CM Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 1

The political battle for the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll intensified after a series of allegations and counter-allegations being levelled between AAP and BJP leaders here.

An open tussle had already been going on between the two parties since the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections after former MP Sushil Rinku and ex-MLA Sheetal Angural had quit AAP to join the BJP. It got reignited on Saturday after AAP spokesperson Malwinder Kang alleged that Sheetal Angural was extorting money even from an ice-cream vendor. After this, both sides released audios questioning the morality of the candidates.

AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat has even lodged a complaint in this regard with the city police terming the audio fake.

The matter reached the next level today after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann got some major joinings done in the party, all of whom were from the BJP. Senior Deputy Mayor Kamaljit Bhatia, who was with the SAD till a year and a half ago, later switched to AAP and then moved to the BJP, joined the AAP again today.

Former Deputy Mayor Parvesh Tangri, who too has been shifting parties, joined the AAP today. Councillors Jagdish Samrai and Raj Kumar Raju and Dalit leader Vijay Danav also joined the AAP.

Since Bhatia, Tangri and Samrai were earlier with the BJP, this annoyed Angural much and he chose to go live on Facebook for 35 minutes.

Angural, who seemed to be anguished, repeatedly challenged the Punjab Chief Minister, saying he should take action

against the leaders for indulging in corruption or else he would release their audio proofs on June 5. Angural released some clips even today to prove that he was in possession of some ammunition against the AAP.

Angural said if his allegations proved wrong, he could be put behind bars. He was not bothered about the outcome of the polls. He even said he was unfazed by his councillors being taken away.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

UK woman officer arrested after sex video with inmate from prison goes viral

2
India

Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ jibe at BJP, says it indulges in violence, hate 24x7

3
Punjab

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

4
Punjab

NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas in Punjab amid protests, cites Rs 113.21 crore loss

5
India

Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker for bowing down before PM, Om Birla reacts

6
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

7
Punjab

Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur

8
Haryana

9-year-old girl strangled, her body set on fire by 16-year-old neighbour in Gurugram society

9
India

Delhi High Court directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50 lakh damages

10
Haryana

4 of family die in road accident in Haryana's Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Top News

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...

Rahul takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parl, PM calls it attack on community

Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community

In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...

NIA okay with Rashid taking oath as MP, court to pass directions today

NIA okay with jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid taking oath as MP, court to pass directions today

Indian-American physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

Indian-American physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

Mona Ghosh owns and operates Progressive Women's Healthcare,...


Cities

View All

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Police nab three from Maharashtra

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

Crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal deepens, dissidents submit apology letter to Akal Takht

1.1 kg heroin seized after peddler’s interrogation, two more in police net

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur

2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: New criminal laws evoke mixed response among advocates

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Congress

300 of 696 permanent drainage pumps not functional, says BJP

To press for their demands, students call for march towards Parliament today

Delhi Police register first FIR under new criminal law, later dismiss it after probe

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Narrow escape for Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring as bull charges into gathering

Nawanshahr honoured for best performance in drug abuse prevention among kids

Another year, same old story

Another year, same old story

Non-functional CCTVs at Ludhiana rly station hamper probe

Woman, son climb atop water tank

Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib