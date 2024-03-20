 Jalandhar: Workshop for Teachers : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Jalandhar: Workshop for Teachers

Winners of the inter-college sports competitions pose with medals at the St Soldier’s Sports complex in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A workshop for teachers was conducted in Guru Amar Dass Public School, Primary Wing, which is being run under the guidance of President Mohinderjit Singh, other committee members. In this workshop, Dr Pretty Bhalla enlightened the teachers on the topic 'Understanding of adaptive challenges'. The teachers were guided how to tackle with the challenges being faced by them in the field of education in this scenario. On this occasion, President Mohinderjit Singh, committee member HM Hurria, Principal Dr Aparana Mehta and Vice Principal Dr Sonika Singh extended their thanks to Dr Bhalla.

‘Ek Shaam Mastani’ Event

The programme 'Ek Sham Mastani’ was celebrated by the alumni students of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College in which about 60 old students expressed their happiness by spreading melodious magic of their singing through various songs. They also remembered their post days in college. In the beginning, the Principal Dr. Jagroop Singh welcomed the president of the Alumni Association Ajay Goswami, special guest Dr. Prem Sagar and all other alumni colleagues. He said that the platinum jubilee is being celebrated by the college to mark the completion of 70 years of establishment and 70 events have been planned by the alumni. The singing day 'Ek Sham Mastani' includes the threads of melody by VKKapoor, Pankaj Gupta, Surinder Singh Senior and Surinder Singh Junior, Sushant Sharma, Jaspal Singh, Neha and Devika by singing songs. Special guest Dr.Prem Sagar brought the entire programme to its culmination by singing old and inspirational songs.

Orientation Programme

Ivy World School organised an orientation programme for the new parents to familiarise them 'as partners in progress' with the curriculum, rules and regulations of the school, teaching methodologies and the co-scholastic activities. The parents were briefed about the rules and regulations of the school. Later, respective teachers gave an overview of the various subjects and the activities which would be undertaken in the year ahead. Co-scholastic activities were also discussed that gave the parents an idea of the curriculum which is self-directed with hands-on learning activities that not only give our students a medium to fully utilise their creative talents and energies, but also help them in their all-round development.

Literary Composition

Lyallpur Khalsa College's Computer Science and IT department organised a special lecture on the 'Literary composition process and journalism' for the students of Journalism and Mass Communication and students of Punjabi Department. Ravinder Singh Sehra, poet from the US, joined as a special guest. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh welcomed the two personalities by giving them bouquets and badges of honour. The Principal said that organising this event is a great initiative for the students of Journalism and Mass Communication. He added that journalism and literature have a very close relationship. He added that journalists can play a big role in the overall development of the society and reporting injustice. He inspired the students to do honest and fearless journalism.

Softball Championship

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's team bagged champion position in the Inter-College Softball Championship organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. KMV’s team defeated the team of GNDU campus by 7-0, Khalsa College for Women, Amritsar, team by 13-0 and BBK DAV College, Amritsar team, by 8-1. It is pertinent to mention that nine students namely Khushdeep, Harshita, Nikita, Kavita, Navdeep, Anubeer, Devanshi, Neha Nagita and Ravina from this team have also been selected for the All India Inter-University Softball Championship camp. Principal Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the team players. She also lauded the efforts of Dr Davinder, Manpreet Kaur and coach Philip Chouhan for this achievement.

Stuti shines in academics

Stuti Kharbanda, student of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, secured the first position in the examinations of Guru Nanak Dev University. Stuti Kharbanda, a student of BBA 3rd semester, PG Department of Commerce and Management, scored 287/350 marks and stood first in the university examinations conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University and made her college and parents proud. Along with her, Archa, Tanisha and Kashish Kohli scored 278, 276 and 275 marks and bagged 5th, 6th and 7th university positions respectively. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students and wished them luck for the next academic exams.

Annual cultural show

BhawansSL Public School organised a grand annual cultural show as SP (Crime) Dr Richa Agnihotri attended as special guest at the event. Over 650 children participated in various cultural activities in show. The students dressed up in various cultural attires, performed folk dance forms from different states in country.

