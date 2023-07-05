Jalandhar: Workshop to ignite creativity

Jalandhar: Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus organised a workshop on Canva, a popular graphic design platform, for students of MBA, MCA, BTech, BCom Honours, BBA and BCA. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students who gathered to explore the vast potential of the versatile tool. The workshop was conducted by resource person Hardeep Kaur. Institute director Rajesh Bagga said: “Canva has revolutionised the way individuals and organisations create stunning designs without extensive technical knowledge. Recognising the significance of this tool in today’s digital age, the institute took the initiative to empower its students with practical skills through this workshop organised in both offline and online modes.” Hardeep showcased the various design options available during the session.

Guru Purnima celebrated

Students of Gurukul School celebrated Guru Purnima with enthusiasm. The day started with chanting the ‘Gurur Brahma Gurur Vishnu’ shloka. Students performed a prayer dance expressing their gratitude towards their teachers. School director Sushma Handa highlighted the importance of teacher in a student’s life and principal Radha Gakhar enlightened the students on the significance of Guru Purnima.

DAV student gets placed

Sukhmanjot Kaur, a student of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET), was placed at multinational giant SAP Labs on a salary package of 6.5 LPA. The company selected the student after rigorous rounds comprising of online test, coding test and technical interview. Institute principal Sanjeev Naval congratulated Sukhmanjot on her achievement.

Principal becomes syndicate member

Apeejay College of Fine Arts principal Neerja Dhingra was selected to be a member of the Guru Nanak Dev University Syndicate. She was selected by Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, GNDU. Dhingra has already been a member of the Senate of the University. She expressed her gratitude to VC Sandhu and added that he had infused positive energy in her by giving her the opportunity.