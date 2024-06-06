 Jalandhar: World Environment Day : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Jalandhar: World Environment Day

Jalandhar: World Environment Day

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jalandhar, celebrated World Environment Day on Wednesday.



Jalandhar: DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology celebrated World Environment Day with Hargurnek Singh Randhawa, Forest Range Officer, as the chief guest. New entrants from various fields participated in the event themed 'Our Land, Our Future. We are Generation Restoration'. Principal Dr Sanjeev Naval laid stress on the importance of adopting sustainable practices and moving away from social media to focus on environmental challenges. He also addressed the need for reducing, reusing, recycling and thanked the organising team. Randhawa commended the institute's efforts, highlighting the survival rate of indigenous plant species and the need for conservation. The event featured a tree plantation drive and setting up of a Nanak Bageechee.”

MGN School, Adarsh Nagar

The NSS volunteers of MGN School, Adarsh Nagar, in association with Green Planets Foundation organised an event to celebrate the World Environment Day at the local Burlton Park. Volunteers participated under the guidance of NSS Programme Officers, Nidhi Diwan and Rachita Kotwal. Convener 'Ek Ped Desh Ke Naam' committee Ajay Vaid and retired XEN VK Kapoor explained the working style of the committee and gave detailed information about the importance of preserving environment. The volunteers have been working on the beautification of a park at Youth Hostel, Burlton Park, which a year ago simply used to be a pile of garbage. Now with the consistent efforts of volunteers, the entire area has turned into a neat green area. The volunteers also organised a Nukkad Natak to stress on avoiding single-use plastic.

Innocent Hearts School

World Environment Day was celebrated under Disha - an initiative being run under the aegis of Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust. Students of Innocent Hearts School (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt, Jandiala Road, Noorpur Road and KPT Road) participated with enthusiasm in the online activities. Various activities were organised according to different age-groups of students. Students of Grade III made food feeders for their feathered friends, i.e. birds, by properly using the items available at home. Students of Grade IV planted a tree with oxygen-giving and medicinal properties in their home and promised to take care of the plant and observe its growth closely. Students of Grade V made paper bags by making the best use of waste items during the Best-out-of-Waste activity with the thought of saving the environment. All the students shared pictures with their class teachers.

State Public School

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, conducted an activity in which the students and teachers participated enthusiastically and planted saplings near their surroundings which showed their love and concern for nature. They said that Mother Earth was getting depleted with each passing day. They took a pledge to nurture the environment and will continue planting more trees and protect them. President Dr Narottam Singh, Vice-President Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl felt elated to see the children being conscious about the environment.

Online regn for diploma courses

The Punjab State Technical Board, Chandigarh, is going to start online registration for the session 2024-25 for two and three-year diploma courses in all polytechnic colleges of Punjab on June 7. Principal of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, Dr Jagroop Singh said that the Board has issued a notification in this regard. Students who have passed Class X, XI or XII would enroll for their favourite diploma course in an institution of their choice. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh said that the students can contact the college office for registration. He informed that civil, electrical, mechanical, electronics, computer, automobile and pharmacy courses are being run at Mehar Chand Polytechnic College. Last year, a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh was given to the needy and bright students.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

2
India

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

3
Punjab

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

4
India

NDA elects PM Modi its leader, passes resolution lauding him

5
Punjab

Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir candidates win elections from prison; What the rules say on jailed MPs

6
India

Will take steps at right time to realise people’s desire not to be ruled by BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge after opposition meet

7
Punjab

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut only fourth woman from Himachal Pradesh to be elected to Lok Sabha

9
India

Behind saffron slide in UP, an indifferent RSS, a sidelined CM

10
Entertainment

Anupam Kher pens cryptic note following Lok Sabha poll results, and here is what he said about Kangana

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Delhi to get additional water from Himachal Pradesh amid acute shortage, Supreme Court orders

Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi

Says Himachal should release surplus water on June 7 with pr...

Modi to take oath as Prime Minister this weekend, invites India's neighbourhood allies for swearing-in ceremony

PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi

PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India

Says Canada stands ready to work with his government to adva...

Dust storm in Punjab, Chandigarh; trees uprooted, no power for past hours in Ludhiana, Mohali

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NEET results out, Rijul Sood tops in city with 705 marks

Amritpal got more votes than rivals in their own Assembly segments

Candidates of major political parties pay obeisance at shrines

Polls showed AAP support base erosion with party managing lead in 2 segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Manish Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group: Manish Tewari

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes Chandigarh tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Delhi to get additional water from Himachal Pradesh amid acute shortage, Supreme Court orders

Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi

Court rejects bail to Arvind Kejriwal, extends custody till June 19

Chinese visa ‘scam’: Delhi court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram

People rejected corruption, chose development, says BJP

After LS sweep, saffron party has visions of taking over Delhi

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

We couldn’t estimate, says Rinku on Lok Sabha poll loss

Seechewal calls for check on air, water, land pollution

Thunderstorm leaves several areas powerless

Dasuya lad bags AIR 84 in NEET UG

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Independent candidate bagged 42,500 votes on Amritpal factor

One of owners arrested in yarn mill fire death case

Two friends killed in hit-and-run

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Fire breaks out in garbage dump on Sirhind road