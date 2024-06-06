Jalandhar: World Environment Day

Jalandhar: DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology celebrated World Environment Day with Hargurnek Singh Randhawa, Forest Range Officer, as the chief guest. New entrants from various fields participated in the event themed 'Our Land, Our Future. We are Generation Restoration'. Principal Dr Sanjeev Naval laid stress on the importance of adopting sustainable practices and moving away from social media to focus on environmental challenges. He also addressed the need for reducing, reusing, recycling and thanked the organising team. Randhawa commended the institute's efforts, highlighting the survival rate of indigenous plant species and the need for conservation. The event featured a tree plantation drive and setting up of a Nanak Bageechee.”

MGN School, Adarsh Nagar

The NSS volunteers of MGN School, Adarsh Nagar, in association with Green Planets Foundation organised an event to celebrate the World Environment Day at the local Burlton Park. Volunteers participated under the guidance of NSS Programme Officers, Nidhi Diwan and Rachita Kotwal. Convener 'Ek Ped Desh Ke Naam' committee Ajay Vaid and retired XEN VK Kapoor explained the working style of the committee and gave detailed information about the importance of preserving environment. The volunteers have been working on the beautification of a park at Youth Hostel, Burlton Park, which a year ago simply used to be a pile of garbage. Now with the consistent efforts of volunteers, the entire area has turned into a neat green area. The volunteers also organised a Nukkad Natak to stress on avoiding single-use plastic.

Innocent Hearts School

World Environment Day was celebrated under Disha - an initiative being run under the aegis of Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust. Students of Innocent Hearts School (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt, Jandiala Road, Noorpur Road and KPT Road) participated with enthusiasm in the online activities. Various activities were organised according to different age-groups of students. Students of Grade III made food feeders for their feathered friends, i.e. birds, by properly using the items available at home. Students of Grade IV planted a tree with oxygen-giving and medicinal properties in their home and promised to take care of the plant and observe its growth closely. Students of Grade V made paper bags by making the best use of waste items during the Best-out-of-Waste activity with the thought of saving the environment. All the students shared pictures with their class teachers.

State Public School

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, conducted an activity in which the students and teachers participated enthusiastically and planted saplings near their surroundings which showed their love and concern for nature. They said that Mother Earth was getting depleted with each passing day. They took a pledge to nurture the environment and will continue planting more trees and protect them. President Dr Narottam Singh, Vice-President Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl felt elated to see the children being conscious about the environment.

Online regn for diploma courses

The Punjab State Technical Board, Chandigarh, is going to start online registration for the session 2024-25 for two and three-year diploma courses in all polytechnic colleges of Punjab on June 7. Principal of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, Dr Jagroop Singh said that the Board has issued a notification in this regard. Students who have passed Class X, XI or XII would enroll for their favourite diploma course in an institution of their choice. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh said that the students can contact the college office for registration. He informed that civil, electrical, mechanical, electronics, computer, automobile and pharmacy courses are being run at Mehar Chand Polytechnic College. Last year, a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh was given to the needy and bright students.

