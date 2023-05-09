Jalandhar: World Red Cross Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: 'World Red Cross Day' was celebrated in all the five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Nurpur Road, Cantt- Jandiala Road and Kapurthala Road) with the aim of inculcating the spirit of social service among the children. On this occasion, first aid kit was prepared for the children, in which all the first aid items like scissors, thin bandages, adhesive tape, thermometer, triangular bandage etc. were kept. In the classes, the science teachers told the children that 'World Red Cross Day' is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant. Just as the volunteers of the Red Cross organisation continue to render their services selflessly in various calamities, similarly we should also help the needy at our own level for human welfare and charity.

Student shines in shooting contest

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's NCC cadet Vinakshi Choudhary has brought laurels to the institution by attending Inter Battalion Jalandhar Group Sports Shooting Championship at Hoshiarpur where she excelled at every task and bagged silver medal for her performance. She was further selected for selection camps and she is the only cadet who got selected from 02 PB(G)Bn NCC Jalandhar. Moreover, she also attended the Directorate Inter Group Sports Shooting Competition of 10 days at Chandigarh and also bagged bronze medal. She has been further selected for training in Directorate Sports shooting team for Inter Directorate sports Shooting Championship-2023. Principal Prof Dr. Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that such trainings were a vital part of holistic education.

World Red Cross Day celebrated

World Red Cross Day was celebrated by the students of pre-primary wing of Dips School Urban Estate. Children were told about the work and importance of Red Cross. The children made Red Cross sign on their faces through face painting. Children along with teachers prepared priority medicine boxes. In which he kept all the medicines needed and the children were told how they can use it when needed. Teachers told the children that Red Cross is our life. People from all over the world are associated with this organization who provide medical treatment to the injured people during epidemics, natural calamities and wars. Along with this, arrangements are made for people to eat, drink and stay. In this, people give their services selflessly. This year the theme of Red Cross Day was The Person Next Door. Principal Meenakshi Mehta encouraged the children and said that they should come forward to help people by joining such organisations in life.

Shri Jyoti marks World Red Cross Day

World Red Cross Day was observed in Shiv Jyoti Public School. The students were made aware about this day through video presentation. This presentation was prepared by Samriti Sharma ,the co-associate teacher of Pragati House under the guidance of House Masters Rekha Joshi and Sumidha Bharadwaj. It was technically supervised by Bhupinderjit Singh. Dr.Vidur Jyoti, Chairman, Principal Parveen Saili, Vice Principal Ramandeep and Additional Vice Principal Mamta Arora appreciated the initiative taken by the teachers.

MGN bags trophy in LPU Panorama

MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, has bagged overall trophy at LPU Panorama. The school bagged overall trophy by winning various positions in the events like debate competition, poem recitation, clay modelling , painting, spell bee, nukkad natak, notice board decoration, yoga and fitness hunt. Principal Kanwaljeet Singh Randhawa congratulated the the entire team for the performance.

Science exhibition at Lyallpur Khalsa

A science exhibition under way at Lyallpur Khalsa College.

Department of Applied Science of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus recently organised a science exhibition. Students displayed many self-designed working scientific models and projects. Students and faculty from various departments attended the exhibition. Students had made still models, working models, colorful charts with different hues and posters, among others. They gave a detailed explanation of their project to the guests. Projects based on quadratic equations, diesel engine working, li-fi, energy conservation, finger print lock, height and distance, volcanic eruption, and rain water harvesting were the centre of attraction. Exhibits on human anatomy and advancements in technology were presented with the help of augmented reality. Director Academic Affairs Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director LKCTC Dr. S.K. Sood and Deputy Director KCL group Dr. R.S. Deol congratulated the coordinators of the exhibition.