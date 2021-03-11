Jalandhar youth throng Mansa to attend antim ardas of Moosewala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 8

Mourning the demise of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moosewala, scores of his fans from Jalandhar, Shahkot and Kapurthala thronged the Anaj Mandi in Mansa (where his bhog and antim ardas was held today), to pay their last respects.

Holding placards, flags, posters of Moosewala and wearing turbans and t-shirts that had his pictures, the youngsters said they left around 6 am but as the crowd was huge and there were long queues of vehicles, so many of them couldn’t make it to the main stage and paid tribute to him by visiting the memorial created in his honour at his village.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Manvinder Singh, a 23-year-old fan of Moosewala from Shahkot, said a long lane from Anaj Mandi to the main road was full of his admirers. He said people from all walks of life from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had come to pay their tributes to the ‘So High’ singer. “Punjab has lost a true hero; he was the inspiration of many youngsters and the void left after his death cannot ever be filled,” he said.

He further said the emotions were running so high that nobody could stop his/her tears from rolling down. “On the one side, people were crying out loud and chanting slogans like ‘Legends Never Die, Sidhu Moosewala Amar Rahe’, on the other, many fans were also venting out their anger against the government and were demanding justice for him,” he added.

Another youth Karanveer said: “I had always been a big fan of Moosewala and had listened to all his songs. He was such a kind-hearted and down-to-earth celebrity, who had always put his fans above anyone. “His thoughts of Punjab, Punjabi culture and tradition and his love for his parents and village was something that every common person around the world connected with,” he added.

Meanwhile, at the MC House meeting too, the Mayor, councillors and other members observed two-minute silence in memory of Moosewala. Besides, chhabeel stalls were organised across the city by social organisations groups and the District Congress Committee to pay their last respects to him.

“For us, he was a hero, who used to help out everyone who reached him. He even used to support budding artistes. The loss is unbearable. We will remember him till our last breath,” said Akhil Sachdeva, Jalandhar-based youth, who is learning singing from a private institute in Chandigarh.

He further said he along with all his friends would obey the words of Moosewala’s mother and would be planting a sapling in their houses in his memory. “This would be the best tribute to him,” he added.