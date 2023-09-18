Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala/Jalandhar, September 17

A Jalandhar youth, identified as Pawan Kumar (32), drowned in the Bhagsu waterfall at Bhagsunag in Dharamsala today.

Sources said Pawan Kumar and his four friends had gone to take bath in the waterfall. Suddenly, water flow in the waterfall increased. Pawan tried to get out of the waterfall to reach a safer place. He, however, lost his balance and was washed away in the water current.

Pawan’s friend informed the police. His body was found 100 m away from the waterfall. He was declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

