Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

Air Quality Index turns ‘severe’; pollution-induced smog at dusk and dawn adds to woes

Smog engulfs Jalandhar with the average AQI at 273 on Friday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 3

After weeks of flitting between green and yellow, the air quality of Jalandhar has now reached the red zone. This means the air quality has begun to oscillate between poor and severe levels. This dramatic change in the Air Quality Index (AQI) has occurred in less than a week.

The average AQI recorded in the past two days was above the 200 mark (poor), while the maximum limit touched 359 and 458 (severe). While vehicular pollution and construction dust choking the air in Jalandhar, aggravated pollution levels in the winter months in northern plains of Punjab along with rising farm fires tend to take the air quality to toxic levels creating problems for people with respiratory diseases.

Patients’ statistics being reviewed

So far, we haven’t had an increase in cases, which can indicate a need for alarm. However, the patients’ statistics are being reviewed regularly and if an increase is registered, we will definitely issue advisories. A meeting will also be held on Monday to review the situation. — Dr Raman Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar

In the month of October and on the first day of November, the air quality level was satisfactory to moderate. The first significant increase in the AQI level was observed on November 2 and 3.

The average AQI on November 2 was 220 (maximum 458 and minimum 76). Similarly, the average AQI on November 3 was 273 (maximum 359 and minimum 99).

Pollution-induced smog, which is seen usually from December onward, has begun to envelop the city right at the onset of November, reducing visibility considerably at the dusk and the dawn.

The AQI in Jalandhar on October 28 was recorded at 147, which was moderate. The average AQI for the past week flitted between the satisfactory and moderate levels of 74 and 188, with the AQI graphs marked yellow and green.

Before November, the highest increase in AQI was witnessed on October 26 (300). However, the average AQI for October 26 was 188. The average AQI even on Dasehra day (October 24) was 95.

Dr HJ Singh, chest specialist and bronchoscopist, said: “There is a sudden spurt of cough, spasms and respiratory problems in children. Our general OPD has registered a 20 per cent increase in patients. Yesterday was a very busy day with several chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients turning up. This is just the start of the season and already so many cases are coming up. Children, immunocompromised patients and those with cardiac ailments, chronic patients of asthma, COPD and other respiratory problems need to be extra cautious at this time. The problem aggravates in those with upper respiratory tract infections. Patients are also advised to keep indoors and not to go for morning walks at such a time.”

Dr Raman Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, said: “So far, we haven’t had an increase in cases, which can indicate a need for alarm. However, the patients’ statistics are being reviewed regularly and if an increase is registered, we will definitely issue advisories. A meeting will also be held on Monday to review the situation.”

