Jalandhar's Apeejay College of Fine Arts win overall trophy of GNDU inter-zonal youth festival

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 23

Having won the zonal youth festival last week, Apeejay College of Fine Arts has now also won the overall championship trophy in the three-day inter-zonal youth festival organised by Guru Nanak Dev University.

The college scored 130 marks exceeding 44 marks from the second runner up college. Khalsa College, Amritsar, and Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, bagged second and third positions, respectively. The college also won the individual trophies for theatre, fine arts, music and folk. The college teams had participated in as many as 28 categories, out of which it bagged first position in 15 categories, second in 11 categories and third in two categories.

The closing ceremony of this three-day festival inter zonal youth festival was conducted under the aegis of Dr Anish Dua, Dean, Student Welfare and Director Youth Festival, Guru Nanak Dev University. On this occasion, Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor, GNDU, and Dr AP Singh, Dean, Sri Guru Ram Das Health Sciences College were present as the chief guests. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated all the winners. She especially admired the efforts of Dr Amita Mishra, Dean, youth festival, and Dr Arun Mishra, cultural advisor of the college for being the guide to all the students.

On this occasion, Dr Anish Dua, Dean said, “In total 96 colleges participated in zonal youth festival, out of which 33 colleges reached inter-zonal youth festival and Apeejay College of Fine Arts won both Zonal and inter-zonal youth festival.”