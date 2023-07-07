Jalandhar’s famous Partap Bagh Park cries for maintenance

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 6

There are several parks in the city that have become a blot on its landscape. They are in such bad shape that residents feel that the smart city tag was not justified at all. Official apathy has not spared even the old Partap Bagh park. A visit revealed that its boundary walls were broken, seats were in bad shape and waste was lying at entry points. Residents said that because of the broken walls, stray dogs enter the park and it becomes problematic for those who visit for recreational purposes. Partap Bagh is a huge famous park in Jalandhar and these days it is not in a good shape.

Stagnant water was also found in some areas. Rita Sharma, former councillor of ward number 54, said that she had got tenders passed for installing a tubewell in the park. “The society takes care of the park and its maintenance. Now, I am trying to get the broken swings in the park repaired. It’s a very important park and I have always ensured that it remains in good shape,” she said.

Rajesh Kumar, a serviceman, said it was a matter of concern for a famous park to be in this condition. “We can very well imagine the condition of those parks which are in small localities of the city,” he said.