Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Jalandhar, April 4

Neetu Shattran Wala, the internet sensation who shed tears over a measly five votes in the 2019 elections, is back in the spotlight. This time, he gears up to take on none other than PM Modi himself in Varanasi.

Neetu, the self-proclaimed Independent candidate, while talking to the media in Amritsar, claimed that he is revving up for another shot at the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Neetu’s wife along with the infamous ‘Chumme Wali Pabi’ (Ranjit Kaur Hans), known for her social media escapades, are joining the electoral circus too.

Neetu declared war on Modi in Varanasi while eyeing seats in Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana.

Neetu said while he will contest from Varanasi and then Jalandhar, his wife from Amritsar, Ranjit Kaur Hans from Ludhiana, and ‘Pappu Chai Wala’ from Faridkot to give strong fight to BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans.

He scoffed at the idea of Modi being invincible, claiming that even a rickshaw puller has the right to challenge the powers that be.

However, if he failed to conquer Varanasi, Neetu vowed to storm Amritsar and Jalandhar. He pledged to expose his opponents' every flaw, promising to tackle issues like garbage heaps and the drug trade head-on.

Talking about his campaign budget, Neetu said he had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh, and he will not rely on alcohol or drugs to sway voters allegedly like others.

