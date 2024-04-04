 Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Neetu says while he will contest from Varanasi and then Jalandhar, his wife will contest from Amritsar and Ranjit Kaur Hans from Ludhiana

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Neetu Shattran Wala. File photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 4 

Neetu Shattran Wala, the internet sensation who shed tears over a measly five votes in the 2019 elections, is back in the spotlight. This time, he gears up to take on none other than PM Modi himself in Varanasi. 

Neetu, the self-proclaimed Independent candidate, while talking to the media in Amritsar, claimed that he is revving up for another shot at the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Neetu’s wife along with the infamous ‘Chumme Wali Pabi’ (Ranjit Kaur Hans), known for her social media escapades, are joining the electoral circus too. 

Neetu declared war on Modi in Varanasi while eyeing seats in Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana.

Neetu said while he will contest from Varanasi and then Jalandhar, his wife from Amritsar, Ranjit Kaur Hans from Ludhiana, and ‘Pappu Chai Wala’ from Faridkot to give strong fight to BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans. 

He scoffed at the idea of Modi being invincible, claiming that even a rickshaw puller has the right to challenge the powers that be.

However, if he failed to conquer Varanasi, Neetu vowed to storm Amritsar and Jalandhar. He pledged to expose his opponents' every flaw, promising to tackle issues like garbage heaps and the drug trade head-on.

Talking about his campaign budget, Neetu said he had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh, and he will not rely on alcohol or drugs to sway voters allegedly like others.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhim Tank murder prime convict Harpreet Harry jumps parole, flees to Dubai

2
Entertainment

Had to unlearn a few things as musician, says Diljit Dosanjh on playing Chamkila

3
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

4
Diaspora

Spiritual leader appeals to PM Modi, MEA for help as Punjabi man fights for life in Los Angeles

5
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

6
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

7
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

8
Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give a reply to BJP

9
India

Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha: BJP, Congress spar over his legacy

10
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

‘At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to nation...

CPI(M) releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promises to scrap ‘draconian’ UAPA, PMLA

CPI(M) releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promises to scrap ‘draconian’ UAPA, PMLA

The party said it will 'fight for a law against hate speech ...

'Listen to full video, its edited by BJP’: Haryana’s Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

Surjewala's clarification came after BJP's IT Department hea...

IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe

IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe

The attack helicopter suffers damage during the process of f...

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Sukhbir Badal welcomed Garcha, stating that his homecoming w...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Chandigarh: All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

Chandigarh MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Visit your areas, address problems of people: Arvind Kejriwal’s message to AAP MLAs

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Tihar jail officials allow Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Kejriwal as normal visitor in ‘mulakat jangla’

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, set to roll out Vande Metro coach prototype by month-end

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured