Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’

Jalandhar, November 23
The police have booked city’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple, Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur, after the duo was seen brandishing guns in a viral video posted on social media on Tuesday.
ACP (Central) Nirmal Singh said despite the recent orders on gun culture, the couple had posted a video brandishing guns on their social media account. A case has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.
He added that the duo was released on bail as it was a bailable offence. “The couple in their statement told the police that they were holding toy guns and the sole purpose of the video was fun and entertainment. However, we are yet to verify their claims,” he added.
Talking to mediapersons, the duo, said the toy guns seen in the video belong to a customer who visited their stall a few days back. They said they had no intention to promote gun culture in the state and neither have they brandished weapons in their reels or videos.
The couple, meanwhile, rose to fame after their videos of making ‘kulhad pizza’ at their food stall near Jyoti Chowk went viral on social media. Many Punjabi singers and actors, including Neeru Bajwa, Tarsem Jassar, Bannet Dosanjh and chef Vikas Khanna, had visited their stall.
In another similar case, a youth, identified as Rajat Jaycee of Dashmesh Avenue, had also been booked for posing with a pistol in his snapchat story. ADCP Aditya said anyone found violating the government orders would have to face the music.
