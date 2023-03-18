‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’ to start from Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 17

The Punjab Government is set to start ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’ from Jalandhar from March 20. Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa said as per the guidelines issued by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, efforts would be made to solve the problems of people related to the Revenue Department on the spot. He said during the ‘Jan Adalat’ various schemes and offices of the Revenue Department would also be inspected.

Do not bribe officials: Jimpa Don’t give any bribe to any official or employee for doing any work related to the Revenue Department. If anyone asks for it, report it immediately. The corrupt won’t be spared. Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Revenue Minister

Jimpa had started initiative by organising ‘Janta Darbar’ of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department. Complaints and problems related with the Revenue Department would be heard and solved on the spot. The department has adopted an online system to streamline the work and more concrete steps would be taken in the future.

He further said Lok Adalats would also be set up in other districts of Punjab. Jimpa said CM Bhagwant Mann was working tirelessly to provide all facilities to the people of Punjab from Day one. It is also the aim of the government that the people should not face any kind of hardship for the facilities and get all facilities at their doorstep without any hassle. If any citizen has a problem or complaint, it would be resolved in a timely manner. If any officer or employee is found guilty of negligence, strict action would be taken against him, Jimpa stressed.