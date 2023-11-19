Jandiala-based resident booked on charge of cheating farmer

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 18

An arhtiya was booked by the police after a farmer complained against him for filling more paddy crop in gunny bags than the fixed government limit. The suspect was identified as Jagtar Singh, a resident of Jandiala.

A complaint was registered against Jagtar at the Sadar Jamsher police station under Section 420 of the IPC on November 17.

Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Lohar Nangal village, complained to the police that he had been selling his paddy crop to Jagtar for the past three years. On October 27, 2023, at 10 pm, he brought his paddy crop for selling it to Jagtar at his shop M/s Sarwan Singh and Sons.

Bhupinder complained that when the arhtiya started weighing paddy, he got suspicious that the crop more than the stipulated limit was filled in gunny bags.

Bhupinder immediately took up the issue with market committee secretary, who came to the arhtiya’s shop along with the mandi in-charge and got the crop weighed again.

After re-weighing, it was found that the crop more than the government limit had been filled in gunny bags. As per the prepared list, 131 gunny bags weighed more than the government’s stipulated limit. Acting against Jagtar and his shop M/s Sarwan Singh and Sons as per market committee rules, the secretary imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the arhtiya. A penalty of Rs 2,000 was also imposed on Jagtar for false weighing of the crop.

Bhupinder complained to the police that the arhtiya had filed a false complaint against him at the Nakodar police station about stealing paddy crop. He said the arhtiya was defrauding him and other farmers.