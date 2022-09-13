'Jang-e-Saragarhi' leaves everyone spellbound

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

To mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi, a light and sound show titled ‘Jang-e-Saragarhi was screened at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium here this evening. The event was organised by the district administration.

The show was attended by officials of the Army, civil and police administration and local residents. Put up by director Harbax Latta, the show won much applause from the audience.

The show displayed the valour of 21 jawans and one cook of the 36 Sikh Regiment who fought against more than 10,000 Afghans on this day in 1897. It showed how under the leadership of Jawan Ishar Singh, they killed more than 600 from the enemy side.

Three stages were set up for the enactment with the main stage showing the Saragarhi fort scenes and Afghans coming from the left side of the stage. The advancing Afghan troops were shown to be coming amidst a cloud of dust. This was where the light and sound effects came out the best. The 40-minute play kept everyone glued to their seats.

MLAs Raman Arora and Sheetal Angural and Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and other dignitaries also met the members of Punjab Art Theatre, who performed the play.

Besides paying tributes to the Sikh martyrs, the administration also presented a shawl to the descendant of martyr Ram Singh, who was born in Kandola village of Jalandhar, and was among the 21 Sikh soldiers at that time. The shawl was received by Rajwinder Kaur Thiara.

The administration also thanked organisations like Bharat Petroleum, PKF, Patel Hospital, HR Industries and Savi international for their contribution.