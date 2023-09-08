Janmashtami celebrations

Jalandhar: To teach students the valuable lessons of unity, devotion and righteousness, Mayor World School celebrated Janmashtami. A model of the ISKCON temple was created and a beautifully adorned idol of Lord Krishna was placed in the exquisitely decorated set-up. The students came dressed in vibrant traditional attires, adding to the festive atmosphere. Parents and children were welcomed with 'chandan tilak' and colourful strings were tied to their wrists. A tableau associated with Lord Krishna's life was showcased. Krishna Janam, Yamuna Paar, Yashomati Maiya, Makhan Chor, Damodar Lila, Shraap Mukti, Kaliya Mardan, Govardhan Parvat, Rasleela, Geeta updesh and Kans Vadh were vividly portrayed. Director Sarita Madhok and deputy vice-principal Charu Trehan offered eatables to Lord Krishna and prayed to the Lord for his blessings.
