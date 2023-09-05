Janmashtami fervour: Follow teachings of Lord Krishna for harmony, says minister

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 4

Punjab Employment Generation and Training Minister Aman Arora on Monday exhorted the people to follow the life and teachings of Lord Krishna to live a happy and successful life.

Participating in the shobha yatra organised before Janmashtami, the minister said that the festival was celebrated across the nation with fervour and enthusiasm. Lord Krishna’s message of love and compassion of oneness should help in uniting people, he said.

Arora hoped that the festival would bring harmony and prosperity in people’s lives and strengthen the ethos of compassion, service and righteousness in society.

Prominent amongst those present on the occasion were chairperson Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and representatives of the temple management committee.

