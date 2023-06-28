Japanese patient undergoes stitchless endoscopic spine surgery in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 27

Back pain has become an epidemic in the 21st century, and the solution lies in stitchless endoscopic spine surgery. Dabby, a 38-year-old from Tokyo, Japan, who weighed 145-kg, while exercising and weightlifting at the gym, suffered a slip disc, resulting in excruciating backache and intense pain in his right leg. The severity of his condition left him bedridden and unable to stand or walk.

Dabby sought medical help and was advised by a local doctor to undergo endoscopic spine surgery under general anesthesia. Fearful of the procedure, he immediately flew to India to consult Dr Pankaj Trivedi, a city-based senior endoscopic spine surgeon.

Dr Trivedi specialises in performing awake endoscopic spine surgeries, eliminating the need for general anesthesia. In this approach, patients remain conscious and can interact with the surgeon throughout the procedure. Overcoming his initial apprehension, Dabby opted for this technique.

The entire surgery lasted a mere 20 minutes, effectively relieving Dabby of his back pain and leg discomfort. He shared that he preferred the stitchless endoscopic spine surgery without anesthesia, which was not available in Japan.