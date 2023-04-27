Jauramajra visits former MLA Sarhal's native village in Banga

Deputy Speaker inaugurated village development works

Tribune News Service

Banga, April 26

Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra today reiterated the commitment of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government to transform Punjab into a progressive and prosperous state.

Addressing the gathering after paying floral tributes to former MLA of Banga (1985) Balwant Singh Sarhal at his native Sarhal Qazian village near Banga, who was assassinated by militants in 1992, the minister said personalities like Sarhal would always remain etched in public memory for their noble deeds.

He said the footsteps left by former MLA Balwant Singh Sarhal had inspired his son Kuljit Singh Sarhal to do social service by joining politics. He appreciated the family for commemorating the great son of soil for long time by observing his death anniversary.

While nteracting with mediapersons, the Minister said Punjab CM Mann was committed for the holistic development of the state and prosperity of its people. He said day was not far when the state would lead the country in all spheres.

Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, Deputy Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, while offering prayers for the departed soul of Balwant Singh Sarhal, said he was a man of principles who never compromised with values and ethics. He said his social services would be recalled for long time. The Deputy Speaker later inaugurated village development works too.

Among other dignitaries present on the occasion included MLA Balachaur Santosh Kataria, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, District Planning Committee chairman Satnam Jalalpur and AAP leader from Nawanshahar Lalit Mohan Pathak.