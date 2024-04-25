Javed Akhtar interacts with students at LPU’s media fest

Phagwara, April 24
Javed Akhtar, the highly acclaimed award-winning writer from Bollywood, graced Lovely Professional University’s (LPU) media fest, ‘Xpressions-2024’, leaving an indelible impact on the attending students of journalism, film and television from over 25 esteemed Indian universities. The two-day event, organised by the School of Liberal and Creative Arts (Journalism, Film & Television) at LPU, aimed to provide a platform for students to showcase their talent and gain valuable insights from industry experts.
During the interactive session, Javed Akhtar, known for his secular, liberal and progressive values, captivated the audience with his thought-provoking couplets on various social issues. He touched upon topics such as anti-communalism, social injustice, national integration, women’s rights, youth, religion, atheism and more. His words resonated deeply with the students encouraging them to think critically and embrace their role as agents of change.
