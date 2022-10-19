JC DAV College, Dasuya, professor in Stanford's list of top scientists

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 18

Rajesh Kumar of the Chemistry Department at JC DAV College, Dasuya, has made it to Stanford University’s list of the world top 2% scientists. Elsevier’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ ranking was released by the university on October 10. Dr Kumar works in the fields of nanotechnology and sensing technology for environmental applications. He has been pursuing research. He has more than 80 research articles in international journals and five book chapters.