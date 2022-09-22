JCT employee held for fraud

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by JCT Mills General Manager Ashwini Thapar, the city police have registered a case under Sections 420, 406, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 506 of the IPC against the assistant manager of the mill, Vijay Kumar, on the charge of duping as many as 16 JCT employees of an amount of Rs 8,14,520 on the pretext of depositing the amount monthly in their RD accounts at the Sub-Post Office situated inside JCT Mills campus. Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said the police are investigating the matter in detail. No arrest has been made yet. OC
Man held with illicit liquor
Phagwara: The Rawalpindi (Phagwara) Police arrested a villager and recovered 20 litres of lahan and five litres of illicit liquor last night. Surjit Singh Pattarm, SHO, Rawalpindi, said the accused was identified as Balwinder Singh, a Ranipur resident. A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the Excise Act.
