JCT mgmt, PSPCL fail to break deadlock over payment of power bill

Phagwara, November 20

Even after five hour meeting of ADC Amit Kumar Panchal, SDM Jai Inder Singh, SP Gurpreet Singh, powercom SE Gulshan Chottani and XEN Hardip Kumar with JCT Owner Samir Thapar to resolve the issue of pending electricity bill both the parties failed to arrive at an amicable solution.

The power supply of JCT Mills was disconnected on November 17 due to non-payment of Rs 3.35 crore electricity bill. It was temporarily restored in view of the Chhath Puja festival on November 18 night after a cheque of Rs 15 lakh was handed over to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on the intervention of Karnail Singh, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kapurthala.

The DC said the power supply was restored only due to the Chhath Puja festival.

The DC said all consumers, including government departments, would have to pay their power dues. He said if JCT Mills had consumed electricity then its management would have to pay electricity bill. He said the dispute was between consumer and the PSPCL. He said the mill management had been asked to pay the bill by Tuesday morning otherwise PSPCL would be free to disconnect the power supply of the unit.

The DC said the mill management had been advised to knock on doors of the higher authorities of the PSPCL in Patiala to resolve the issue of bill payment in lump sum or in installments.

