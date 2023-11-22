JCT mill management to clear all power dues

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, November 21

With the hard efforts of Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh, who hold a four-hour meeting with JCT Mill managing director Samir Thapar in the presence of civil administration and PSPCL officials on Monday to resolve the tangle between PSPCL and JCT management and pressurised Thapar to deposit the pending bill of Rs 3.44 crores became fruitful today. JCT MD Thapar talked to Chairman-cum-Managing Director PSPCL Baldev Sarah today and assured to co-operate with the civil administration and PSPCL officials.

DC Kapurthala warned Thapar to resolve the issue with PSPCL by Tuesday otherwise PSPCL will be free to act as per rules with the defaulters. ADC Phagwara Amit Kumar, SDM Jai Inder Singh, Chief Engineer PSPCL Romesh Sarangal, Deputy Chief Engineer Gulshan Chottani, Additional SE Hardip Kumar attended the Monday meeting presided over by DC Captain Karnail Singh.

When contacted, Deputy Chief Engineer Gulshan Chottani told this correspondent tonight that Thapar has agreed to deposit pending bills of Rs 3.44 crore with interest in instalments by March 31, 2024.Thapar will give post-dated cheques for pending electricity bills on Wednesday said Chottani. The DC Kapurthala took stern stand to help the JCT workers and was determined to save them from living in dark due to disconnection of power supply to the JCT.

