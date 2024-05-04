JCT Mill workers stage dharna, want pending arrears cleared

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 3

The workers of JCT Mills Ltd, Phagwara, led by their leader Ashok Kumar today staged a dharna at the mill’s rest-house premises demanding immediate release of their pending salary, overtime and bonus.

The protesters were raising slogans against the management of JCT Mills, Phagwara.

Meanwhile, Sameer Thapar, owner of the mill, called four representatives of the protesters to his office and assured them that their demands would be fulfilled soon. The dharna was lifted after an assurance by the mill owner this afternoon.

